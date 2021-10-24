4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $109,900

Beautiful gingerbread style home in a great neighborhood. Carefully rehabbed with high quality materials and a fresh modern appearance. Bathroom has been updated with custom tilework. You will love cooking in this fully renovated kitchen. Features include granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Attic has been converted to two over-sized bedrooms with fresh drywall, paint and flooring creating the perfect space for the kids or guests. The space in this home has been well appointed to ensure no area is wasted. Fresh landscaping and gated yard make this this home perfect for entertaining. No need to worry about street parking, home comes with a long driveway with space for all your friends and family. The unfinished basement is clean and dry. Seller will provide passed occupancy inspection prior to closing. Buyer to verify schools.