Beautiful gingerbread style home in a great neighborhood. Carefully rehabbed with high quality materials and a fresh modern appearance. Bathroom has been updated with custom tilework. You will love cooking in this fully renovated kitchen. Features include granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Attic has been converted to two over-sized bedrooms with fresh drywall, paint and flooring creating the perfect space for the kids or guests. The space in this home has been well appointed to ensure no area is wasted. Fresh landscaping and gated yard make this this home perfect for entertaining. No need to worry about street parking, home comes with a long driveway with space for all your friends and family. The unfinished basement is clean and dry. Seller will provide passed occupancy inspection prior to closing. Buyer to verify schools.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $109,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
'I did my best to be a good caretaker of Cardinals' legacy': Shildt discusses sudden firing, acknowledges but does not detail divisive 'differences'
Cardinals fired Shildt, after three consecutive years in the playoffs, due to what the team said was a 'philosophical difference.'
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
St. Louis judge granted the NFL's and Rams' motion to disqualify plaintiff's lawyer Robert Blitz from the case.
Manchester police said the victim likely wouldn't have survived if not for the actions of his wife and a Parkway South High School student.
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Our columnist reflects on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit.
Lawyers were debating the extent of a police investigation into Kirkwood High School teacher Chris Stephens in the late 1990s.
Rodney LaRue waited 38 minutes for an ambulance after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter, video shows.