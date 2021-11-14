4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $110,000

This stately 3 story home located in the Kingsway East Neighborhood of St. Louis offers 2076 sq ft of living space just minutes north of Forest Park on Kingshighway. Features include: 4 Bedrooms - 1 Bath, Spacious entry foyer, 9ft. Ceilings, Butlers Pantry, some laminate flooring on the main level with carpet over hardwood on the upper levels, 3 ornate millwork designed fireplaces, steam radiator heat with newer furnace . This urban location offers some walk-ability with access to public transportation on a preserved cul-de-sac street closed at Kingshighway. The solid brick structure has been well maintained by the former owner for over 40 years and includes a large fenced yard, 2 car detached garage and a huge deep stone basement foundation. The stained glass window, millwork and woodwork through out the home provide a unique ambiance treasured only in homes built in St. Louis during the early 1900’s. Located in a North City historical preservation neighborhood.