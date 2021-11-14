This stately 3 story home located in the Kingsway East Neighborhood of St. Louis offers 2076 sq ft of living space just minutes north of Forest Park on Kingshighway. Features include: 4 Bedrooms - 1 Bath, Spacious entry foyer, 9ft. Ceilings, Butlers Pantry, some laminate flooring on the main level with carpet over hardwood on the upper levels, 3 ornate millwork designed fireplaces, steam radiator heat with newer furnace . This urban location offers some walk-ability with access to public transportation on a preserved cul-de-sac street closed at Kingshighway. The solid brick structure has been well maintained by the former owner for over 40 years and includes a large fenced yard, 2 car detached garage and a huge deep stone basement foundation. The stained glass window, millwork and woodwork through out the home provide a unique ambiance treasured only in homes built in St. Louis during the early 1900’s. Located in a North City historical preservation neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Party of two? Cardinals, Brewers lay 'groundwork' at GM Meetings while NL Central rivals seem set to downshift
Smarting from last year's lessons, Cardinals continue early conversations with free-agent starting pitchers, and concede their 'chasing 90' formula needs update.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
A 46-year relationship comes to an end.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Perez Deshay Reed was accused by the FBI this week of killing four people in Missouri and two in Kansas.