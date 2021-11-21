4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $110,000

This all brick, 4 bedroom home would make a great rental portfolio addition or a spacious home to call your own. Step inside to a fresh coat of paint throughout, oversized rooms with hardwood floors and high ceilings. The kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite countertops, and brand new appliances that include a new refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. There is a convenient, first-floor full bathroom that has been updated off of the main hall. Upstairs you'll find four good-sized bedrooms, and an additional full bathroom that has also been updated, plus a balcony overlooking your level backyard. The unfinished basement offers tons of storage. There are two off-street parking spots in the back. This home is move-in ready - schedule a showing today! (Floorplan is available in the document section)