4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $119,900

Come and Check out this rehabbed Home. Home standout features Original Stained Glass Windows and Original Fireplace, Everything else Newer. Some New Windows and Doors, New Laminate flooring through-out the First Floor. The White Stone on this Home is so stunning makes it stand out from crowd. This is a Beautiful Home inside and out Your Buyers won't be disappointed. New Appliances will be provided at Closing. *********Seller has added a $1000 selling bonus for a full price offer**************