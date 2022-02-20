4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000

Awesome opportunity for an owner occupant OR for an investor to expand their portfolio. (Potential monthly rent rate $1,400). FOUR bedrooms! Stunning hardwood floors! Gorgeous woodwork! Original pocket door! Breathtaking stainglass! Ornate fireplace! The spacious dining room features a wall of windows complete with a window seat that opens for storage. The upstairs will provide room for the entire family with its four large bedrooms. One of them features an awesome bay window bump out. Your favorite bedroom however will most likely be the one with the private covered second story balcony. It will be the perfect place to have your morning coffee or your evening glass of wine. The walk out lower level will provide the new owner an opportunity to finish for additional living space. Level fenced lot is the perfect place for the kids and pets to play.