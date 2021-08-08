 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000

Back on the market/no fault of the seller. Inspections have been completed and are available with an accepted contract. Come check out this south city charmer in the heart of Dutchtown. This home features a ton of south city character! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1700+ sq ft, with off street parking. The first floor is an open floor plan perfect for your family get togethers. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances; the refrigerator stays. Upstairs features a large master with Large closet. Home has 2 furnaces one for upstairs one for downstairs keeping this all brick home heated and cooled very well throughout each season. The fenced in back yard is the perfect size featuring a stone fire pit, perfect for cool nights. The off street parking has space for 2 cars, you’ll never need to worry about parking. There will be a 1 year seller paid 2-10 Home Warranty. Come check out Dutchtown and all the charm, character and space this home has to offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories