4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000

Back on the market/no fault of the seller. Inspections have been completed and are available with an accepted contract. Come check out this south city charmer in the heart of Dutchtown. This home features a ton of south city character! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1700+ sq ft, with off street parking. The first floor is an open floor plan perfect for your family get togethers. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances; the refrigerator stays. Upstairs features a large master with Large closet. Home has 2 furnaces one for upstairs one for downstairs keeping this all brick home heated and cooled very well throughout each season. The fenced in back yard is the perfect size featuring a stone fire pit, perfect for cool nights. The off street parking has space for 2 cars, you’ll never need to worry about parking. There will be a 1 year seller paid 2-10 Home Warranty. Come check out Dutchtown and all the charm, character and space this home has to offer.