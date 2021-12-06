4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000

This home is an opportunity. A lot of updates have been done, but you can add your own flair to this cute home. The Living room has a stone wall with a place for a TV and built in electric fireplace. Main floor has 2 Bedrooms, and an updated full bath along with the bright kitchen with stainless appliances. Upstairs there are 2 more bedrooms, and a bonus area for whatever you want. The lower level is mostly finished, just needs some new flooring. Once all the current owners things are gone, you will have your own space for a family room area, bonus room, and full bath. The back yard is fenced with firepit, and a huge shed. Lots of room for your hobby or business, right in your own back yard.