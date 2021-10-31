4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $125,000

Welcome all Owner Occupants and Investors! This Beautiful home could be all yours at an extremely attractive price. You will love the spacious rooms with tall ceiling heights and the wonderful flow of the home. Enjoy spending your leisure time in the open and expansive back yard! Opportunities to own a home of this size in this area do not happen often! This property has been owned by the same owner for over 40 years. Newer items include: Architectural Shingle Roof, Maintenance free composite deck, Hot water heater, and Furnace. All air-ducts are in place to easily convert to Central Heating to also have Central Cooling as well. Seller is a photographer. Please be considerate of photography equipment and set ups. Property to be sold AS-IS. Seller does not do any inspections, repairs and warranties. Please use special sales contract.