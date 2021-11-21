Come and Check out this rehabbed Home. Home standout features Original Stained Glass Windows and Original Fireplace, Everything else Newer. Some New Windows and Doors, New Laminate flooring through-out the First Floor. The White Stone on this Home is so stunning makes it stand out from crowd. This is a Beautiful Home inside and out Your Buyers wont be disappointed.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $129,900
