 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $130,000

Back on Market, No fault of seller! Come check out this 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Tower Grove East! One apartment is rented on a month to month lease and one simply needs to be painted! Rents are $750 per unit. Walls were recently patched after previous tenant moved out.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News