MOTIVATED SELLER!! Located in beautiful Central West, this 4 bed, 2 bath, offering 1820 total sq ft all brick home is a MUST SEE! You'll be impressed from the moment you walk into the entry foyer which offers an elegant staircase & beautiful wood veneer floors & recessed lighting. The open floor plan offers a spacious living room that flows into the dining room & into the updated kitchen, perfect for entertaining family & friends or enjoying a quiet night in. The kitchen boasts updated stainless steel appliances, an island and an abundance of storage. The elegance definitely does not stop here. You will love the all white cabinets, countertops & trim, giving the kitchen a sleek, polished look. Upstairs, you will find the 4 large bedrooms, including the master bedroom suite that includes an amazing claw foot tub, perfect for a relaxing bath after a long day. Property being sold As-Is. Welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $134,900
