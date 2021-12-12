4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000

Welcome Home to this beautiful 4 bedroom Brick home with rear enclosed Porch and side screened enclosed Porch. This home has been completely remodeled with so many nice features! New flooring, new paint, new lighting fixtures and more!! Seperate Dining with Large Kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There are 2 bedrooms and Bath on 1st floor. There are 2 bedrooms on the 2nd level with lots of closet space