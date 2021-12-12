 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $135,000

Welcome Home to this beautiful 4 bedroom Brick home with rear enclosed Porch and side screened enclosed Porch. This home has been completely remodeled with so many nice features! New flooring, new paint, new lighting fixtures and more!! Seperate Dining with Large Kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There are 2 bedrooms and Bath on 1st floor. There are 2 bedrooms on the 2nd level with lots of closet space

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News