4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Great investment opportunity or fixer upper! Check out this 4 bedroom 1 bathroom 2 story in the sought after Lindenwood Park neighborhood! Minutes from highways, Lindenwood park and restaurants! The opportunities are endless with the tall ceilings, huge bedrooms, plenty of closet space with new carpet, and entertaining deck with fenced in backyard and a shed. Basement features laundry and a walk out as well! Don’t miss the opportunity for city living at this price!