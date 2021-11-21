LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Great investment opportunity or fixer upper! Check out this 4 bedroom 1 bathroom 2 story in the sought after Lindenwood Park neighborhood! Minutes from highways, Lindenwood park and restaurants! The opportunities are endless with the tall ceilings, huge bedrooms, plenty of closet space with new carpet, and entertaining deck with fenced in backyard and a shed. Basement features laundry and a walk out as well! Don’t miss the opportunity for city living at this price!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
A 16-year-old boy who died was driving the car that hit a tree.
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
Ferguson’s police chief said he isn't aware of any such incident.
The state also reported cases after vaccination or prior infection — cases remarkably rare, most common among those with underlying health conditions.
Major Brands is suing Mast-Jägermeister US, which ended their right to distribute the herbal liqueur in Missouri, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which replaced them.
Dismal impression clouded the program’s big picture as coach Cuonzo Martin starts his fifth season.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
Schumaker officially named bench coach for new manager Marmol. McGee, Maddux, Albert, Clapp, Warner and Eversgerd all return as coaches.