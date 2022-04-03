 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

5436 N Kingshighway is Back with a totally new rebuilt 1 car garage, A new roof, new carpeting. This Historic home has the beauty and charm of old St.Louis with the modern flair of today, This Beauty still has its stain glass windows and original Fireplace. The new with the original makes this home a real stunner and perfect family home. The backyard has a new 10ft privacy fence for those perfect weather days to enjoy your yard. Basement is finished with a bedroom, Full Bathroom and a family room with a walk-out, could be perfect for in-law quarters. New Appliances Provided, Come and Check it out. Home has already passed St.Louis City Occupancy Inspection.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News