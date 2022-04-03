5436 N Kingshighway is Back with a totally new rebuilt 1 car garage, A new roof, new carpeting. This Historic home has the beauty and charm of old St.Louis with the modern flair of today, This Beauty still has its stain glass windows and original Fireplace. The new with the original makes this home a real stunner and perfect family home. The backyard has a new 10ft privacy fence for those perfect weather days to enjoy your yard. Basement is finished with a bedroom, Full Bathroom and a family room with a walk-out, could be perfect for in-law quarters. New Appliances Provided, Come and Check it out. Home has already passed St.Louis City Occupancy Inspection.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
The steep descent was "likely an intentional action by the pilot, but for reasons that could not be determined," investigators said.