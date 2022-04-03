4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

5436 N Kingshighway is Back with a totally new rebuilt 1 car garage, A new roof, new carpeting. This Historic home has the beauty and charm of old St.Louis with the modern flair of today, This Beauty still has its stain glass windows and original Fireplace. The new with the original makes this home a real stunner and perfect family home. The backyard has a new 10ft privacy fence for those perfect weather days to enjoy your yard. Basement is finished with a bedroom, Full Bathroom and a family room with a walk-out, could be perfect for in-law quarters. New Appliances Provided, Come and Check it out. Home has already passed St.Louis City Occupancy Inspection.