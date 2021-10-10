4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900

Spacious and lovely historic home with a beautiful stone porch is ready for you to take a look inside! Step into the large living room that leads to the grand dining area - perfect for hosting family get togethers! The kitchen is bright and offers tons of white cabinets and a breakfast bar. There is access to the large deck from the kitchen making summer parties a breeze; and there is a portion of the yard that is fenced for your pets or for children to play. The home offers large, light filled bedrooms with a main floor master. There are so many options for bonus spaces in this home with 3 full baths and 1 half bath. There is also a finished room in the basement and lots of additional storage! New roof, new furnace, and newer hot water tank. There is also a long driveway with a 2 car garage. Schedule your showing today so see this historic charmer!