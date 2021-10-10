Spacious and lovely historic home with a beautiful stone porch is ready for you to take a look inside! Step into the large living room that leads to the grand dining area - perfect for hosting family get togethers! The kitchen is bright and offers tons of white cabinets and a breakfast bar. There is access to the large deck from the kitchen making summer parties a breeze; and there is a portion of the yard that is fenced for your pets or for children to play. The home offers large, light filled bedrooms with a main floor master. There are so many options for bonus spaces in this home with 3 full baths and 1 half bath. There is also a finished room in the basement and lots of additional storage! New roof, new furnace, and newer hot water tank. There is also a long driveway with a 2 car garage. Schedule your showing today so see this historic charmer!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $139,900
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
In a town where playoff losses are pondered for weeks, some fans seemed more thankful for making the playoffs than upset by losing the wild-card game.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori.