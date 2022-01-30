 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $140,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $140,000

Investors Welcome 2300+ Home for your finishing touches. Converted 2 family home has plenty of space, covered deck and patio, 2 car detached garage and corner lot. Needs some TLC but could be great rental or fix up for flip.

