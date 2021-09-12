Adorable University City 4 bedroom , 2 full bath home on a large corner, partially fenced yard ! Siding makes this home maintenance free. Master on the MAIN floor as well as 2 full baths both with tubs. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Refrigerator stays. Washer and Dryer stay. Roof is only 3 years old! Water heater 2017. Main floor Washer and Dryer. This home has great living and dining space, a yard to enjoy and much more. Basement is ready for your finishing touches! Jackson Park Elementary, Brittany Woods Middle and U City Senior High. Please schedule all appointments through Showingtime.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $140,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only five cases of the mu variant have been detected through sequencing of samples in Missouri, state health officials say.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
One person was fatally shot and another person was in critical condition after the early morning incident.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
Kyle J. Vandermolen of St. Charles was charged Sept. 1 with one felony count of invasion of privacy.
Kory R. Schulein spent years downloading child porn and was a moderator on a dark web site dedicated to child exploitation.
Crushed: Cardinals blow four-run lead in ninth as Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam sends Brewers to 6-5 win
Veteran lefty Lester had a chance to go to 2-0 on the road trip and the Cardinals were two outs from claiming a second series vs. a team ahead of them in the standings.
Former Cardinals star, honored after long wait, thanks the many who helped him, including late players' association czar Marvin Miller.
Ronald Scott Miller created a ghost employee, inflated time sheets and created fake invoices, a federal indictment claims.
Natalia Jacquemin told a responding officer, "I just wanted him to rest in peace," charges said. The boy survived the attack.