*** CALL FOR FINAL & BEST BY SUNDAY 10AM *** at Sellers Request – this one of a kind property will be sold on Sunday. With multiple offers in hand – (some cash, some loans, and a range of offer amounts, some at or over asking price) – the Seller requested final & best by Sunday morning 10 am. Offer acceptance soon to follow. Preference will be given to buyers with strong loan approvals or proof of funds. ------------ Opportunity knocks! A 3-Acre OASIS near Larimore & Bellefontaine Rds. Attention: Landlords, Rehabbers, Builders, Contractors, and DIY types - who are looking for an "as is" Handyman Special! This all brick fixer upper has almost 2,500 sq ft with two (2) master suites on main level for extended family or home office situation. Attached 3-car oversized garage + similar sized POLE BARN. Potential infill building site... All utilities are on at property and home is being sold as-is with seller to do no repairs or inspections. DAYTIME SHOWINGS BEST.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000
