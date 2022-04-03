4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000

A VERY unique city property to be sold "AS IS". Circa 1885 Victorian home with most of its original features that sits on a double lot. This needs complete rehab. On the back of the lot, there is a two-story carriage house with two apartments. These have had a lot of work done but need more to be livable. See attached for a list of work already completed. This is a project and an opportunity for the person with money and vision. Buyers are encouraged to have whatever inspections they feel are necessary to satisfy themselves as to the condition of the property. Bring a flashlight. All of the building materials including cabinetry and appliances are included.