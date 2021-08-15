4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $159,900

This charming house would make a great investment property or primary residence. This is a nice spacious home with 2 bedrooms and full bath on the first level and an additional 2 bedrooms, full bath and lots of storage on the second level. 1020 sq. ft. on first level and estimated 600-700 sq. ft. on second level that need to be finished. Wood burning fireplace. One car detached garage. Large level lot. This house needs a full update. Great Sappington location on a no through street that ends at Brinkop Park in very close walking distance. Seller has never occupied the property. Property is being SOLD AS-IS. Cash Buyers Only. Seller will not provide any warranties, inspections, or repairs.