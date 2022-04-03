 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $164,900

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $164,900

Nice renovated Brick home that has so much to offer, four bedrooms, living and dining room with refinished hardwood floors. New kitchen, appliances and ceramic flooring installed in 2021. Renovated bath with new vanities and ceramic flooring. New windows installed in 2021, fresh painted through-out the house. Nice clean and freshly paint basement & walk-out that takes you to private backyard with wooden fencing & garage. You don't have to miss this HOME, come and see it before it's sold.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News