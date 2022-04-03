Nice renovated Brick home that has so much to offer, four bedrooms, living and dining room with refinished hardwood floors. New kitchen, appliances and ceramic flooring installed in 2021. Renovated bath with new vanities and ceramic flooring. New windows installed in 2021, fresh painted through-out the house. Nice clean and freshly paint basement & walk-out that takes you to private backyard with wooden fencing & garage. You don't have to miss this HOME, come and see it before it's sold.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $164,900
