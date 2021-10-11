 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,000

Beautiful home in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood. A spacious, sun-filled living room. The freshly painted kitchen boasts ample cabinet and counter space, pantry, hardwood floors, and additional large dining area - perfect for entertaining! Two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom complete the main floor. Upstairs, a family room provides extra living space, along with two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and large walk-in closet. Outside, a newly painted covered deck provides a private oasis. An over-sized detached garage could house 3 cars, with a large driveway for extra off-street parking convenience. With a newer roof (2013), some new windows, fresh paint throughout the home. this amazing home is sure to please! Close to highways, restaurants, parks, shopping, and more! Home Owners Warranty is provided.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News