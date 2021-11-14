4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,900

Calling all investors and people with vision...Endless Possibilities! Make this your primary residence, convert back to duplex, make office, or combo of the above...what will you decide??? Building has "GREAT BONES"! LOTS of newer: TPO roof, tuck pointing, electric, plumbing, drywall, vinyl windows. There are 2 full baths (one on main w/shower and one up w/tub-shower combo), very cool roof top deck (was previously used for a roof top garden!) original features like: baseboards, wood floors, moldings, stair railings, fireplace, solid wood doors. Currently set up as a SFR, large kitchen featuring island w/ gas cooktop, built-in oven, 4-5 bedrooms possible. There is a large 2 car garage for off street parking. Bring your vision, handy skills, contractors, and your checkbook and make this your own unique amazing property! Sellers are selling building "as is" Occupancy permit is responsibility of buyer. Duplicate listing of 21076829