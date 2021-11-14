Calling all investors and people with vision...Endless Possibilities! Make this your primary residence, convert back to duplex, make office, or combo of the above...what will you decide??? Building has "GREAT BONES"! LOTS of newer: TPO roof, tuck pointing, electric, plumbing, drywall, vinyl windows. There are 2 full baths (one on main w/shower and one up w/tub-shower combo), very cool roof top deck (was previously used for a roof top garden!) original features like: baseboards, wood floors, moldings, stair railings, fireplace, solid wood doors. Currently set up as a SFR, large kitchen featuring island w/ gas cooktop, built-in oven, 4-5 bedrooms possible. There is a large 2 car garage for off street parking. Bring your vision, handy skills, contractors, and your checkbook and make this your own unique amazing property! Sellers are selling building "as is" Occupancy permit is responsibility of buyer. Duplicate listing of 21076829
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Party of two? Cardinals, Brewers lay 'groundwork' at GM Meetings while NL Central rivals seem set to downshift
Smarting from last year's lessons, Cardinals continue early conversations with free-agent starting pitchers, and concede their 'chasing 90' formula needs update.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
A 46-year relationship comes to an end.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Perez Deshay Reed was accused by the FBI this week of killing four people in Missouri and two in Kansas.