4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $174,000

Immaculate very clean home ! Only one owner*Professional custom made Sunshine window draperies throughout will stay* Downstairs set up to entertain* wired for surround sound from sitting area to bar area*Speakers and receiver stay if you’d like. Walk out to 21 X 11 covered patio. Fully fenced backyard* Quiet peaceful Park like setting backs to Missouri Department of Conservation woods**See deer and turkeys right from the 21X 11 deck* Very large private back yard *Plenty of room for family barbecues, trampoline, pool or any other family fun activities you enjoy,*Wood floors* Tile in bathrooms. Marble tile in entryway and entire hallway*Mosaic tile in kitchen*Walk in closets in master bedroom and second bedroom* Already passed Bellefontaine Neighbors inspection* Master suite with private bathroom, shower and vanity & a patio door opening up to the 21X 11 deck, so close to a piece of heaven !!