4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $174,900

Excellent little home superbly located right off 8913 North Avenue! Perfectly set on a tree-shaded lot. Check out this 4-bedroom and 2-bath. The home also features an OVER-SIZED GARAGE & a BONUS ROOM!!! There is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. Recent updates include new carpeting upstairs, painted walls, and hardwood floors. Quiet property near great schools and parks, this home is sure to go fast!