Wow!! This home is impressive! Located in the desirable Green Acres with park views. The 4 car garage is just the start with endless curb appeal as soon as you pull up. Pride of ownership shines through this well maintained home that has extensive mill work offering so much charm. Hardwood floors on the main level with lots of natural light and a fireplace set the tone. Separate dining leads you to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom 42" cabinets. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with a full bathroom. Half a flight downstairs is a separate floor with bedroom #4 and an additional full bathroom. The lower level features a finished family room, laundry, and plenty of storage. Leading to the garage is an outstanding workshop. The large garage features 2 double doors, drywall, and stairs that are electronically powered to come down leading to the overhead attic. New roof, sprinkler system, central vac, and gorgeous landscaping make this home ideal.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $175,000
