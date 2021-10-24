4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,000

Welcome to 3101 Quiet ln. This single family home is perfect for a family looking for more room.. As soon as you walk in through the foyer you are greeted by a spacious feeling. This house is not only spacious on the main floor but it also counts with 2 big bedrooms on the second story. This beautifully renovated home has a big list of improvements; New HVAC Unit, New electrical panel,New plumbing,New Gutters, New Windows, Fresh paint, New Bathrooms, Updated kitchen with granite counter, ceramic floors, and stainless steel appliances. Partially finished basement. Don't Miss the opportunity to visit this beauty wont last long!