Full on Brick home with tons of character in style and design. They don't make them like this anymore. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths: The main floor has the original woodwork, gas fireplace, arched doorways, wall sconce, wood floors beautifully refinished, and a lot of windows bring in lots of natural light creating serene quiet space. The kitchen has been nicely updated with granite counter, stainless appliances, and a stylish plank flooring. Leading through the French door you enter the Family Room, more plank flooring, cathedral ceiling, corner windows overlooking the yard. Originally a two-bedroom bungalow the home was nearly doubled with a second floor addition with two more bedrooms and a bath. Large storage closet constructed in basement for seasonal items. Zoned heating and cooling. The original radiators remain for character only, however could be used again if so desired.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900
