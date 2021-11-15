THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE! THE ICING ON THE CAKE IS THAT THERE IS ALREADY A TENANT IN PLACE IN THE APARTMENT ABOVE THE GARAGE. This house is being sold AS-IS with sellers to do no repairs and Buyers will be responsible for obtaining Occupancy Inspection/repairs. This 111 year old gem is located on over 1 acre and has so much character. With over 2000 square feet it would make a great home for someone needing space. First floor has kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. A beautiful wooden staircase with original millwork leads to the second floor which boasts hardwood floors with 2 more bedrooms, a full bath and small kitchen. The outside is rounded out with a spacious 1 car garage with a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment above. The yard has so many nice features such as a small vineyard, above ground pool. patio bar and patio cover.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900
