4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $185,000

Welcome to 610 Military Rd. This large Story and a Half has so much to offer. Starting with an oversized Detached garage, fenced in Corner Lot and Charming Character. Upon entering the home you'll find plenty of natural light, tall ceilings and beautiful flooring throughout. Kitchen is ready for the chef to take over with new appliances for your cooking needs. Dinning room will provided additional space for entertaining friends and family. Make sure to take a closer look at the 2 fully remodeled bathrooms and spacious 4 bedrooms this home has to offer. Storage is not lacking in the basement to store all your extras.

