4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900

OPEN SUNDAY 1-3! Welcome to your fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. This home features newer windows, plumbing, electric, as well as a beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Each bedroom features plush carpeting on the upper level and refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Head to your backyard perfect for an entertaining family in friends on your spacious deck and yard. The back of the home also boasts a 2 car garage and a new wooden fence! Close to the Westport area, Clayton, and St. Louis International Airport, this home offers a great location & comfort!