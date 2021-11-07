OPEN SUNDAY 1-3! Welcome to your fully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. This home features newer windows, plumbing, electric, as well as a beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Each bedroom features plush carpeting on the upper level and refinished hardwood floors on the main level. Head to your backyard perfect for an entertaining family in friends on your spacious deck and yard. The back of the home also boasts a 2 car garage and a new wooden fence! Close to the Westport area, Clayton, and St. Louis International Airport, this home offers a great location & comfort!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
Check out the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans.
Garcia, McFarland, Lester and Happ seem the most appealing to try to bring back.
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has said he hopes to maintain an equitable racial balance on the board.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Skip's in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol's staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.