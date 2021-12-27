Welcome to your recently renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in beautiful Overland! Enter your beautiful family room where you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and charming wood burning fireplace. Head into your stunning, eat-in kitchen which features new stainless steel appliances, a center island, and a gorgeous wood beam. Your master bedroom is well-lit and also shares beautiful hardwood floors. Your remodeled bathroom and additional bedroom wrap up the main floor. Newly installed water heater, plumbing and furnace! Head upstairs to find another two spacious bedrooms and a hidden BONUS space. Outside find a backyard oasis perfect for entertaining family and friends on your large deck and piece of mind updates like new roof and gutters. Close proximity to all that Overland has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900
