Check out this beautiful two story home that has space galore. This home is located just blocks from the Grand Business district and Tower Grove Park. This home greets you at the front door with a covered tiled porch. Turn the key where you are greeted warmly with one of two second story staircases. The main floor features a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom and a bedroom. Head up one of the two staircases where you will find a master suite that is complete with its own private living space, two more additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom. There is also a bonus room that the current owners utilize as a private closet space, or it's perfect for an office, toy room, or just a sitting/reading nook. The basement offers a ton of unfinished space. The home has has had tons of repairs in 2019 see attached document. Sellers are extremely motivated and ready to deal due to a relocation
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Party of two? Cardinals, Brewers lay 'groundwork' at GM Meetings while NL Central rivals seem set to downshift
Smarting from last year's lessons, Cardinals continue early conversations with free-agent starting pitchers, and concede their 'chasing 90' formula needs update.
Police have been hesitant to publicly call the killings the work of a serial killer, but allegations leave no doubt that that's how they view Reed.
A 46-year relationship comes to an end.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
Bush said she spoke to President Joe Biden before Friday's vote.
Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three
Shildt received votes for highest honor given a manager in all 4 seasons he was manager of the Cardinals, including 2018, when he took over midseason.
Perez Deshay Reed was accused by the FBI this week of killing four people in Missouri and two in Kansas.