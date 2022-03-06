4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900

Attention rehabbers, investor's and sweat equity enthusiast!! Located in the heart of "Dogtown" this 4 bedroom 2 bath with over 1939 sq. ft. boast many updates including newer replacement windows, updated baths, 10 yr old roof, zoned heating and cooling, two hot water heaters, 2- 100 amp panels, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, large fenced yard, main floor laundry and off street parking all on a huge 60 X 200 lot. . 2029 Forest Avenue sold for $353,735 with only 1,570 sq. ft. at $225.31 per sq. ft. Same style house. On a price per square foot comparison that would put this one post-fix well over $400,000! WOW!! This property is being sold in it's current AS IS condition and will need some updating and complete rehab. Offers are FREE! but should be on form 2043 a "Special Sales Contract." Broker/Agent is related to the seller.