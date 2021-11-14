 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $190,000

Attention all Investors, Rehabbers! Looking for your next project? Ever dreamed of restoring an original full brick beauty in the heart of The Grove? Massive 2,650 sq ft full brick 2-family home looking for a new owner. This home is ripe for a single family conversion, or 2-family rental with two 1325 SQ FT units. Steps away from BJC / Wash U Campus, Forest Park (pedestrian bridge around the corner) & Nightlife in The Grove! Beautiful architectural details still remain:Original Entry doors, Classic Red & Glazed brick exterior, Front porch with wood columns topped with corinthian capitals, limestone stairs, pocket doors, & historical hardware. The Large covered front porch gives you a birdseye view of the quiet tree lined street with optional balcony above. Bring flashlight and sturdy shoes. No utilities on. Property is in need of full rehab. 2 bathrooms are boarded due to floor damage. Basement is a full walk out with egress windows, rough in bathroom and previously finished space.

