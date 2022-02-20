 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $190,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $190,000

Great Location. Needs continued rehab. Ready to become a 4-5 bedroom, 2-3 bath home. Check out 2810. A 4bd/3ba that sold for over 400. Lots of potential if you do it right. Square footage is from tax records and does not include top floor which is being turned into one or two bedrooms.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News