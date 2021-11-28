4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $192,000

Welcome to this lovely move-in ready two-story home! Main level has a large living room/dining room combination, along with an office space or 4th bedroom. The huge eat-in kitchen comes complete with wood-burning fireplace to keep things cozy in the winter. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, including a huge primary bedroom with attached full bathroom. The backyard has plenty of space for gardening, play areas, or whatever you choose. The huge detached garage and carport provide plenty of space to park your vehicles, along with a large parking pad behind the house. The covered deck provides a lovely space for those outdoor dinners or your morning cup of coffee. Overland occupancy approval has already been obtained, so all you need to do is pack your things and move in!