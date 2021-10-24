Check out this beautiful two story home that has space galore. This home is located just blocks from the Grand Business district and Tower Grove Park. This home greets you at the front door with a covered tiled porch. Turn the key where you are greeted warmly with one of two second story staircases. The main floor features a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom and a bedroom. Head up one of the two staircases where you will find a master suite that is complete with its own private living space, two more additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom. There is also a bonus room that the current owners utilize as a private closet space, or it's perfect for an office, toy room, or just a sitting/reading nook. The basement offers a ton of unfinished space. The home has has had tons of repairs in 2019 see attached document. Sellers are extremely motivated and ready to deal due to a relocation
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $194,900
