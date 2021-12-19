First showing starts on Sunday Dec 19th at open house 1:00 pm-4pm.Nice renovated Brick home have so much to offer, four bed, living and dining room with refinished wooded floors. New kitchen, appliances and ceramic flooring installed in 2021. Renovated bath with new vanities and ceramic flooring. New windows 2021, fresh painted throw-out the house. Nice clean and fresh paint basement and walk-out that takes you to privet backyard with wooded facing & garage. You don't have to miss this HOME, come and see it before is sold.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000
