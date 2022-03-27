 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000

Ready and Waiting for you to Stop By & Fall in Love! This terrific 4 bed/2 bath all brick residence has been freshly remodeled throughout. The long glass enclosed front porch welcomes you Home & into the formal living room with crown moulding that continues in the kitchen. The chef in you will delight at the bright and inviting eat-in kitchen featuring ample 42in custom cabinetry, solid surface counters/breakfast bar, large center island, stainless appliances and large professional style sink. The main floor offers 2 nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom, The finished walk-out LL adds tremendously to your living space with a large family room, 2 more bedrooms and an additional full bathroom featuring a luxurious whirlpool tub. The family room and LL bedrooms all include recessed lighting. Bonus 15x5 full concrete storage room in LL.Big covered back deck. Enjoy effortless parking with the 2-car rear entry garage & additional off-street parking space. Set an Appointment Today!

