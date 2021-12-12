 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000

Great Investment opportunity don't miss out! Property is to be sold in its current as-is condition with no warranties or representations by the Seller. Please contact the listing agent Adrienne Holden at 314-881-8919 for any further questions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News