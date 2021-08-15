Welcome home! Enjoy the front porch as you enter the updated home. This home features 3 main level bedrooms and one upstairs master bedroom. A relaxing addon 4seasons room with access to the deck overseeing the oversized backyard is a plus. You will find your own getaway in the attic that has been redone for a master bedroom, complete with an office attached. This attic space has central AC & heat, which provides a comfortable living space. All windows were replaced 2 years ago. The front door was completed in 2020 along with newer hardwood floors in the four seasons room. This home not only has a two car garage, but also has a side carport to park a third car. There is plenty of storage space in the unfinished basement along with an additional storage shed underneath the home. The spacious basement includes more storage closets, wide space for entertaining and a original to the home bar that is included. Offers can include the refrigerator if desired. Thank you for stopping by!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,000
