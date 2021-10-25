Don't miss out on this enormous home in Bel-Nor! Boasting 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a two-car detached garage, dining room, formal living room, and main floor family room. The huge living room has plenty of room for entertaining in front of the wood-burning fireplace and has wood flooring under the carpets. The master bedroom has two closets and TONS of room for even your largest bedroom furniture. Situated near the Bel-Nor entrance to Saint Vincent's Park and walking distance to Normandie Golf Club, you will barely have the opportunity to enjoy the shady, fenced yard. The sizable eat-in kitchen includes two full pantries, ample cabinet space, and a butcher block countertop. Near UMSL, the MetroLink, and easy highway access, This home is to be sold as-is and the Seller has limited knowledge regarding the home. Seller will not provide Bel-Nor occupancy.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900
