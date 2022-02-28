4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900

Wonderful opportunity in Kirkwood for homeowners, investors, rehabbers or builders. Nestled in Kirkwood just down the street from Westchester Elementary school, home awaits! Step into the living room that is open to the dining area. Just behind the living room, kitchen features wood cabinetry, some updated appliances and main floor laundry. Down the hallway, there are 3 bedrooms and a full hall bath. At the rear of the home fall in love with the large family room addition featuring a beautiful fireplace, tons of windows, and leads to a bonus 4th bedroom. Enjoy entertaining on the large patio outside along with a beautiful level yard. This home has been lovingly cared for over the years and offers many future possibilities! Home to be sold in current as-is condition. Additional features include 1 car garage, vinyl siding, one updated HVAC system, storage shed + More!