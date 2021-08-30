 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900

Welcome home to 7609 General Sheridan Ln! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located in the desired General Grant Hills subdivision! Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the living room and two of the main floor bedrooms. The eat in kitchen features white cabinets, white appliances, and a pantry. Three bedrooms and a full bath finish off the main level. Head downstairs to the finished walk-out basement that includes the laundry room, a bedroom and the second full bath! Entertain in the large rec area, with room to spread out in the large, level, fenced in backyard! Don't miss out - schedule your showing today!

