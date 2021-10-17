 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900

Amazing 2 story 4 bed 2.4 baths. A lot of attention went into this renovation in 2013. From the time you pull up and see the curb appeal and step on to the covered front porch it will feel like home. Main floor is an open floor plan with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, wood flooring throughout the main floor, with convenient 1/2 bath and 3 upper bedrooms with 4th bedroom/office on the main floor. Upstairs you'll find a spa-like master suite, second full bath, two more spacious bedrooms amazing closet space + laundry. Parts of the home have been staged.

