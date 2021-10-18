Check out this beautiful two story home that has space galore. This home is located just blocks from the Grand Business district and Tower Grove Park. This home greets you at the front door with a covered tiled porch. Turn the key where you are greeted warmly with one of two second story staircases. The main floor features a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom and a bedroom. Head up one of the two staircases where you will find a master suite that is complete with its own private living space, two more additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom. There is also a bonus room that the current owners utilize as a private closet space, or it's perfect for an office, toy room, or just a sitting/reading nook. The basement offers a ton of unfinished space. The home has has had tons of repairs in 2019 see attached document. Sellers are extremely motivated and ready to deal due to a relocation
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Three weeks after a record 17-game winning streak, Shildt "floored" by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
A winning team with returning stars had momentum building for 2022 before the sudden dismissal of manager Shildt allowed frustrations, questions to surface.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
Sign of the times: Despite being No. 1 nationally, Cards have lost nearly half their TV households from six seasons ago.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.