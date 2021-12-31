4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,000,000

Penthouse at 801 occupies 17th, 18th flrs. Finest view in city. As dramatic as great apartmnts of New York overlooking Central Park. At 10th the price! Amazing Forest Park as backdrop. Seasons & weather never looked so good. Gaze at the Art Museum, the beautiful StL skyline, the fabulous Arch. Take in glittering city lights from peace & quiet of this spacious hm. Elegant, casual. 9’ floor-to-ceiling windows. All amenities. Designed by renown arch. David Masson. Lg rooftop terrace garden setting, partly covered, tall privacy wall, contemporary glass railings. Family rm opens to terrace. Converts to great private suite. Bldg fully restored modern masterpiece. Lg garden. Dogs welcomed! Demun restaurants & shops are a mini Clayton. Minutes from StL institutions. 2 park spaces. Xtra storage. Super exercise rm, up-to-date conference rm, catering kitch, rooftop common terr w lg indoor party space, bar, bbq. 2 guest units. Laundry fac. Experienced staff & Mgr. Photos don’t do justice. Video!