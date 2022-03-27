4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,350

Are you ready for this Central Corridor living, quiet neighborhood, on a dead-end street? Look no further, this 4bd/2ba is freshly painted, 10 ft ceilings, large rooms & has amazing millwork throughout. Natural light shines through the beautiful stained glass windows. Built-in bookshelves w/glass surround the marble fireplace in the living room. A large built-in curio cabinet brings charm into the dining room. The kitchen of your dreams is waiting for you w/stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, decorative backsplash island & tons of cabinets! Relaxation begins while reading a book in the sunroom. Step into the upgraded bathrooms. In-unit laundry for your convenience. Enjoy morning coffee or the outdoors on your private patio balcony. Emerson Sensi Bluetooth wifi thermostat to monitor your environment w/ease. 2 car detached garage. Centrally located near WASH U, Fontbonne, STL College of Pharmacy, MetroLink & many more. Pet & long-term rental option available, please inquire.