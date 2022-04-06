Outstanding newer Slavin built home in Clayton Gardens - walking distance to downtown Clayton, Shaw Park, Clayton Community Center! Ultimate in good taste, light & bright, extensive millwork, attention to detail throughout make this a home not to be missed! Center hall plan, entry foyer w/curved staircase, private home office w/fireplace, dining rm w/butler's pantry, arched entry to family rm w/fireplace, 3 sets French doors open to deck, adjacent to family rm-prepare to be wowed by gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, center island, top of line appliances, 6 burner Wolf gas range, SubZero refrigerator, freezer & beverage drawers, wine cooler, coffee bar, breakfast area, half bath complete main level. Second level: primary bedroom suite w/coffered ceiling, coffee bar, walk-in closet, luxurious primary bath w/soaking tub, steam shower, 3 additional bdrms, 2 full baths, laundry. Finished walk-out lower level, private 2nd home office, recreation rm, exercise/storage rm. 2 Car garage, patio
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Pujols will file for divorce after 22 years of marriage.
“My comment was that if it was toxic, it must be in the front office,” La Russa told USA Today.
'This is an outcome I never wanted to see happen,' he says in statement.
Jamie Joiner was trying to leave her relationship with a boyfriend when she, along with her older sister Jessica, were killed.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
With Flaherty out, rotation not solidified yet. But clubhouse optimism is high
The steep descent was "likely an intentional action by the pilot, but for reasons that could not be determined," investigators said.
White Sox skipper lashes out at "toxic environment' rumor, hopes it doesn't damage Shildt's chances of returning to managing.
For years, the teammates have traded practical jokes big, small, and smelly, but on the 10th anniversary of the most elaborate one a new dynamic: It's Coach Schumaker now.