4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,450,000

Outstanding newer Slavin built home in Clayton Gardens - walking distance to downtown Clayton, Shaw Park, Clayton Community Center! Ultimate in good taste, light & bright, extensive millwork, attention to detail throughout make this a home not to be missed! Center hall plan, entry foyer w/curved staircase, private home office w/fireplace, dining rm w/butler's pantry, arched entry to family rm w/fireplace, 3 sets French doors open to deck, adjacent to family rm-prepare to be wowed by gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, center island, top of line appliances, 6 burner Wolf gas range, SubZero refrigerator, freezer & beverage drawers, wine cooler, coffee bar, breakfast area, half bath complete main level. Second level: primary bedroom suite w/coffered ceiling, coffee bar, walk-in closet, luxurious primary bath w/soaking tub, steam shower, 3 additional bdrms, 2 full baths, laundry. Finished walk-out lower level, private 2nd home office, recreation rm, exercise/storage rm. 2 Car garage, patio